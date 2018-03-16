That last little detail is what truly makes Champions feel like a Kaling production, which NBC very much wants you to remember it is. The trick of Kaling’s comedy is that it’s far more biting, culturally critical, and ridiculous than many people realize because it’s said so quickly with such a sunny affect. This tendency perfected on Mindy and in the pages of Why Not Me continues on Champions, as we see on Thursday night’s “Tolerate It Here.” In an attempt to keep Michael from the gym, Vince lies to his new son, saying, “We’re closed because they found a body behind the gym. And it’s white, so they actually want to find out who did it.” Minutes later, Michael bemoans the fact he can’t leave the apartment, coming to the realization, “I’m tired of being cooped up in here like Belle. Or Tangled. Or Sleeping Beauty. Damn, Disney, you lock up more women than the Taliban.”