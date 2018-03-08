If you thought that the first season of Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale was intense, just wait until you get a look at what the sophomore season has in store.
A new teaser for season two of The Handmaid's Tale has just dropped to remind fans that the oppressed women of Gilead are resisting — but not without a great deal of struggle.
When we last left June, a.k.a. Offred (Elisabeth Moss), the handmaid was taken away in a black van on the orders of Nick (Max Manghella), the father of her unborn child. Did Nick do right by Offred? While that's not revealed in the teaser, a lot is.
Advertisement
In one moment, we see Offred, wearing white, covered in blood. Another quick shot shows Moira (Samira Wiley), fortunate enough to have escaped Gilead's reign of terror, sobbing.
In another scene, which appears to be a flashback, we see Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) sporting chic college professor glasses and looking terrified. Will we learn how Ofglen was first stripped of her normal life? With Bledel a series regular for the second season of the Hulu series, it is likely that we'll get more of the rebel's backstory.
A particularly disturbing moment shows Offred, mouth covered, staring down a noose. Whether imminent death is the reality of Offred's situation or not (I mean not, as this is Offred's show), it's clear that The Handmaid's Tale has no interest in letting up with its brutality.
Yet despite all of the awfulness, there is a message of hope within the disturbing teaser. The women are resisting.
"Wear the red dress. Wear the wings. Shut your mouth. Be a good girl. Roll over and spread your legs. Less ma'am. May the Lord open. Seriously? What the actual f—" Offred states in the teaser, making it clear that she's over this Gilead bullshit.
Resist, sister.
The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu on April 25.
Advertisement