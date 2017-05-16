Hulu’s newest show Handmaid’s Tale raises a lot of questions. How did America arrive at a point where women have become nothing more than incubators and property? What exactly led to this society's mass infertility rates? And, what does the rest of America look like? While we’ve yet to get an answer to the latter question, we really have to start by figuring out one simple question in the first place: where the hell does Handmaid’s Tale even take place?
Thankfully, there’s enough source material and context clues to give viewers an answer. The Hulu streaming drama is based Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name. Despite Atwood's Canadian origins, main character Offred (Elisabeth Moss) — whom I will continue calling June, because that’s her real name — is in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the the America-toppling Republic of Gilead appears to be based.
All signs in Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale point to the same setting for the latest adaptation. Scroll through the gallery to see all the hints you may have missed this nightmare is located in the placid town of Cambridge.
