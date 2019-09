Amber Tamblyn’s Debut Novel Is About A Female Rapist — But Why?

Because of this gender change, Tamblyn says readers can "relish" in this "vile, heartless, and haunting" character. This comes across as a misunderstanding of what we've been working towards these past few months. I don't want rape transferred to another gender — I want it to stop. I'm not going to "relish" a world where abuse continues to be a problem and not taken seriously just because it's happening to men, and implying something like that is totally counterproductive. Positing a world where women are rapists just muddies the conversation, because that's not the world we live in. Women are disproportionately the victims , and rape has never been and never should be "an eye for an eye" situation.