How Amber Tamblyn Inspired Quentin Tarantino To Speak Out About Harvey Weinstein

Amber Tamblyn has become one of the major voices for women looking to navigate their way through this long-overdue #MeToo era. However, men have turned to the actress for advice as well. In an interview with BuzzFeed , Tamblyn spoke about a conversation she had with director Quentin Tarantino immediately following the initial Harvey Weinstein accusations were printed in the New York Times in early October. Tarantino was a long time friend of Weinstein, who now had to reckon with the ( now over 80 ) public allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer from actresses, models, and other women in the industry. Weinstein denies all accusations of nonconsensual sex.