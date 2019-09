Amber Tamblyn Shared Quentin Tarantino's Statement Disavowing Weinstein

Tarantino is one among a number of Hollywood men that have come forward to condemn Weinstein's impressive history of sexual assault, harassment, and rape. The New York Times and the New Yorker's parallel exposés on Hollywood's "open secret " portrayed an industry in which powerful men ignored and even covered for Weinstein's nasty "habit." Tarantino is one such man — he worked with Weinstein for 25 years, as he said in his statement. This makes him seem complicit. Deadline notes that Tarantino is set to work on a film about the Manson murders set to arrive in theaters in 2019. The Weinstein Company was to produce the film. (The Weinstein Company is reportedly going to change its name, but has yet to announced its new branding strategy.)