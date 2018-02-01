How Amber Tamblyn Inspired Quentin Tarantino To Speak Out About Harvey Weinstein

I had dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino last night and he asked me to share this message with you all. He has a lot to say and I encouraged him, as a man in an extreme position of power in our business, to go forward and say it all publicly and loudly. To speak out. To not be silent at this critical moment. To stand beside women everywhere. He will. #HarveyWeinstein

