How Amber Tamblyn Inspired Quentin Tarantino To Speak Out About Harvey Weinstein

Amber Tamblyn has become one of the major voices for women looking to navigate their way through this long-overdue #MeToo era. However, men have turned to the actress for advice as well. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Tamblyn spoke about a conversation she had with director Quentin Tarantino immediately following the initial Harvey Weinstein accusations were printed in the New York Times in early October. Tarantino was a long time friend of Weinstein, who now had to reckon with the (now over 80) public allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer from actresses, models, and other women in the industry. Weinstein denies all accusations of nonconsensual sex.
"I very much made a pointed effort," Tamblyn told BuzzFeed about how she handled the situation, later adding that she "more or less told him what I would tell any man, which is to own the way in which you were complicit in this. Own your complacency. Say it."
She also introduced him to Jodi Kantor, one of the New York Times journalists who reported the first groundbreaking story.
This conversation ultimately inspired the director to release a statement through Tamblyn's social media, which he later expanded upon in an interview with The New York Times in which he admitted being aware of allegations against Weinstein.
I had dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino last night and he asked me to share this message with you all. He has a lot to say and I encouraged him, as a man in an extreme position of power in our business, to go forward and say it all publicly and loudly. To speak out. To not be silent at this critical moment. To stand beside women everywhere. He will. #HarveyWeinstein
"I’m calling on the other guys who knew more to not be scared," he said. "Don’t just give out statements. Acknowledge that there was something rotten in Denmark. Vow to do better by our sisters."
"It was just sort of about helping him get there," Tamblyn continued in conversation with BuzzFeed. "I feel like that would be the title of my memoir someday: Helping Them Get There: The Story of Men."
All jokes aside, Tamblyn's willingness to educate Tarantino on how to respond to this subject sets a guideline for well-intentioned men everywhere who want to participate in the conversation but may be unsure how. We've seen our fair share of gaffs, but it's heartening to know that frank and honest conversations between men and women do lead to change. Now we just need to have about a million more.
