"Absolutely! Women as a whole have been marginalized throughout time and American history, but if you look at women of color in the business — there was no Shonda Rhimes in the '80s. There was no Shonda Rhimes in the '90s. It’s so incredible to me that there is so much more entertainment, films, and television, not only with women of color, but with women across the board, both in front and behind the camera. Someone recently asked me in an interview if I hated men, which I thought was such an interesting question. I said ‘ No, I don’t hate men. I’m critical of men. And they should be appreciative of that.’ I believe everyone should be critical of themselves. Introspective thinking is not a bad thing. Looking at how we can better ourselves, and be better to other people, and more supportive across many playing fields is so important to this country’s creative world. So to that end, I think it’s important that I express that there are so many amazing men in our business. Directors, producers, writers, actors — you know like an Armie Hammer. After this whole thing happened, this guy Hart Hanson, who created the TV show Bones, who was a writer on a TV show I did many years ago called Joan of Arcadia, who’s one of the most wonderful men — he reached out to me after that op/ed came out, and he just said ‘This is so important to me, it really made me think about a lot of things.’ He was so gracious in his response. That’s actually really common. So, while I think there’s still a huge uphill battle in many regards, I definitely think things are changing for the better, and people are opening their eyes and becoming more curious, and more introspective. "