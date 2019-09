"I'm Not Her" probably took over your Spotify recommendations at the end of last year, but artist Clara Mae has more to the story. Last month, she released her follow up single "I Forgot," which also takes place in the aftermath of a breakup. Rather than lamenting over an ex that's moved on, "I Forgot" is for when you run into that ex four years later, and all the powerful feelings come back. However, Clara Mae's take on the heartbreak has an empowering message, and is the perfect anthem for anyone who finds themselves falling back into old traps and relationships that stop them from being their best selves. Now, the music video for the single is premiering right here on Refinery29, and adds another layer to this all-too-familiar story.