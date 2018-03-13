I grew up in a musical family in a small town in Sweden called, Gävle. My father is a music producer and a singer, and was a part of a band during the 80’s. I became very intrigued by his work at a young age. We had a studio in our home and I found myself constantly hanging out in there, writing and recording my own songs by the age of 10. I went on to study jazz music for 3 years in high school before I signed my first publishing deal and moved to Stockholm to write music full time. I was able to find my sound through writing for a lot of different genres and artists. I predominantly wrote for electronic producers such as David Guetta, Tiesto, KREAM and Martin Jensen, but felt personally connected to pop music and knew I was ready to begin my own career as a solo artist releasing music under this genre. I signed to my label, Big Beat/Atlantic Records in 2017 and have released two singles since, “I’m Not Her” and “I Forgot”.