While Strong’s Becca wasn’t wishing for a diamond ring, she just wants an indictment to happen — and quickly. Because who cares about marriage when democracy is on the line? She’s stunned that after all this time, he doesn’t have Trump on collusion already. Mueller basically gives Becca the old “it’s not you, it’s me” line to let her know that he’s only “half in with collusion,” proving that line works not only in dating, but in politics, too.