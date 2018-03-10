B.J. Novak Made Mindy Kaling Cry With This Super Sweet Tribute

Mindy Kaling has come a long way — just ask B.J. Novak. The actor-comedian found himself in Kaling’s old, still-waiting-for-my-big-break neighborhood this week and, in a scene that could’ve been written for the movies, he spotted her promotional poster for the hotly-anticipated film A Wrinkle in Time.
“When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave.,” he shared on Twitter along with a picture of the ad. He added, “This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things.”
Kaling was quick to reply: “Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again,” she tweeted, including a link to Novak’s missive.
The two first starred on The Office together as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, holding down the title for Most Dysfunctional Couple in Scranton, PA for eight seasons. And while real romance has come and gone from their personal lives, the two are as close as ever. Kaling once described their union as “romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments” and called him “the one who got away,” while Novak has said that even when their official status was murky, “all you’d know for sure was that you’d always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren’t getting along.” Novak recently accompanied Kaling to the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party and they’re currently hard at work on a book all about their relationship. If only all exes behaved like this.
