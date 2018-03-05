What Is Mindy Kaling Trying To Do To Us With These B.J. Novak Pics?

Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard arrived on the red carpet for Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars viewing party together, and for a moment, everything finally felt right in the world. Was it possible that the two finally decided to make our collective dreams come true to live happily ever after?
Unfortunately, no. When the clock struck midnight, we were forced to exit the fairytale fantasy we'd created and reenter reality, the cold place where new mom Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are simply great friends and nothing more.
It's a hard pill to swallow, especially since Kaling shared some of the most adorable photos of the former couple (both on The Office and IRL) throughout the night. One of them even had a heart emoji. A HEART, PEOPLE.
If those shots weren't enough to send your heart into overdrive, please view this one taken at Vanity Fair's Oscars viewing party.
What is going on here?! Are they intentionally trying to get our hopes up and hurt us? Eh, probably not. The two have remained quite close since their days of flirting over stacks of paper at Dunder Mifflin. In fact, Novak even starred in and executive produced The Mindy Project. They've made a number of red carpet appearances together, too. Last year, they dominated the VF Oscars viewing party photo booth, and more recently, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kaling invited Novak as her date to the premiere of A Wrinkle In Time in Los Angeles.
Try as we might to wish a romance into existence, it just may never happen; but, at least, Kaling is able to recognize that her relationship with Novak is confusing.
"I will freely admit my relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell," PopSugar reports Kaling told InStyle magazine for a 2015 cover story. "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."
Still, doesn't hurt to dream!
