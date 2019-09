A Wrinkle in Time has faced controversy for being too Christian and for not being Christian enough. The book's "New Age" content was constantly critiqued. In 1985, A Wrinkle in Time waswhen a parent claimed the book promoted witchcraft. But its use of Christian allusions didn't sit right in some schools, either. In 1990, parents at a school district in Alabama thought the book conflated Jesus Christ with other historical figures, and represented God incorrectly. "The complainant objected to the book's listing the name of Jesus Christ together with the names of great artists, philosophers, scientists, and religious leaders when referring to those who defend earth against evil," the challenge read . Then, in 1996, the book was challenged in North Carolina because a parent thought it “undermined” religious beliefs.