In the book, Meg Murry is a frazzled teenage girl who’s pulled into an intergalactic adventure after her father, Mr. Murry, goes missing. Three cosmic beings, Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which, and Mrs. Whatsit, arrive at her doorstep, and explain the dire situation facing the universe. The Dark Thing, a force of great evil, covers parts of the universe — including the planet where Meg's father is trapped. The three guardian beings transport Meg, her brother Charles Wallace, and her friend, around the stars by way of tesseracts, a nifty way of space travel. Eventually, Meg is able to liberate her father, and save her brother from the clutches of the Dark Thing using the force of love.