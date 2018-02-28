It should surprise no one that the woman who once gifted an entire studio audience a car would also give the greatest baby present of all time. Yet, even though we expect serious gift-giving prowess from this media mogul, it doesn't make the story of Oprah Winfrey's baby present to Mindy Kaling's daughter any less sweet.
In a new interview with USA Today, the Mindy Project creator revealed that she got an amazing surprise from her Wrinkle In Time co-star, who also happened to be the one who spilled the tea on her pregnancy in the first place.
Advertisement
"I got a call from my assistant. She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present.' I'm thinking, that's so nice, like, [it's] probably flowers. I had a kid, I'm a single mom. That's really nice Oprah remembered," Kaling told USA Today.
Turns out that the present for little Katherine Kaling was a little bit bigger than flowers. In fact, Kaling told the publication that she was quickly informed that two men would be coming over in a U-HAUL to deliver said gift.
"They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen, that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature," Kaling told the outlet. She then added that Oprah made sure to include a special detail: "Each book has 'Katherine's Book Club' on it."
If you're not able to afford a handcrafted bookcase that looks like a "beautiful castle," as Kaling told USA Today it did, then perhaps you can give your loved ones Oprah's favorite evergreen gift. Years ago, she told the audience of her talk show that you can't go wrong with a "grateful journal."
"The best gift I ever saw ― and that works for anybody, I swear, guaranteed, no matter the holiday ― is a ‘grateful journal’ done on a particular person," the host explained to the audience. "Like you get a very nice, pretty journal, you put their name on it... Then you do an entire journal... of reasons why you are grateful for that person in your life. It is a guaranteed winner gift."
Advertisement
And, of course... flowers are always nice, too.
Advertisement