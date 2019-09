Sarah Jessica Parker Likes Dad Socks More Than You

There aren't many things Sarah Jessica Parker could do that would make us love Carrie Bradshaw any less. Not a tutu in the middle of Midtown, not towering headpieces at the Met Gala , not Uggs in public — and nothing could stop us from trying to incorporate parts of either of them into our wardrobes. But recently, we've noticed the Divorce star's affinity for tube socks. And not just any old tube socks. We're talking socks so bright, and sometimes so white, that they're impossible to conceal.