Sarah Jessica Parker Likes Dad Socks More Than You

There aren't many things Sarah Jessica Parker could do that would make us love Carrie Bradshaw any less. Not a tutu in the middle of Midtown, not towering headpieces at the Met Gala, not Uggs in public — and nothing could stop us from trying to incorporate parts of either of them into our wardrobes. But recently, we've noticed the Divorce star's affinity for tube socks. And not just any old tube socks. We're talking socks so bright, and sometimes so white, that they're impossible to conceal.
There's a lot to find in Sarah Jessica Parker's tales on Instagram. But a pair of hot pink socks, in multiple posts at that, aren't to be overlooked. Though some people might say they shouldn't be worn out of the house, or that they're impossible to match with anything, in typical Bradshaw/Parker form, she recently stepped out of her West Village home and onto national television for an interview with Seth Meyers in them. That's right: Carrie Bradshaw just wore your dad's "fun" socks on TV.
It's been bleak times since Sex And The City left our small screens, so we'll do whatever it takes to keep Bradshaw top of mind. Luckily, due to Parker's inability to say no to fashion, we've still got a lot to pull inspiration from when it comes to adding some quirk to our closets. Hot pink, tall and white, or even argyle, socks can be pretty hard to match to other accessories — especially shoes — but Parker pulls off the head-turning trend effortlessly.
That's why, for her birthday, we're celebrating the best parts of Sarah Jessica Parker's style right now. Click through the slideshow ahead to see her coziest sock moments.