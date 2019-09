Curated by Walter Van Beirendonck (yes, of the Antwerp Six ), the book of masks features works by Diane Arbus, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Thom Browne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Coco Fronsac , and more, thus covering the gamut of art, fashion, photography, and beyond. From the beginning, Van Beirendonck has been inspired by the use of masks and headpieces and has often referenced them in his own collections. It's no surprise, then, that Power Masks carries his byline. But as it turns out, masks are more relevant now than ever before. Take fall 2018 ready-to-wear alone: Gucci , Marine Serre, Richard Quinn (who's featured in the book), Calvin Klein , and more all featured masks. They even appeared on the Dior spring 2018 couture runway