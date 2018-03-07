Story from Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen's Instafamous Puddy Has Passed Away & We're All Crying

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
It's with a heavy heart that we report Chrissy Teigen's beloved bulldog, Puddy, has died. Teigen made the tear-jerking announcement via a beautiful Instagram tribute on Wednesday morning.
"Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens," she wrote. "John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pup and loved on new babies and new bellies."
Advertisement
Teigen added that Puddy, whom she named after Seinfeld's David Puddy, was more than just a pet. He was her "taste tester," her pal, a husband, and most importantly, a member of her family.
"I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now," she concluded. "I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."

Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The devastating news comes just four months after Teigen reported Puddy had been hospitalized over a health scare. At the time, she said on Instagram that he had developed a tumor on his heart.
Let's all please take a moment of silence to reflect on Puddy's decade of life (and to dry our eyes).
In a way, it feels like we've all lost a friend. Puddy was a good boy who brightened photo shoots, showed Luna the ropes, and loved playing dress up. If you were having a bad day and needed a reason to smile, he was always there waiting for you patiently on Teigen's Instagram account. Many fans have been pouring out their love and condolences on Twitter, including Josh Groban who wrote, "What a life you gave him."
Some shared their favorite memories, like the time Teigen and Puddy found the nice airport employee who once picked up the pup's poop.
Rest in peace, Puddy. We'll miss you.
Read These Stories Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
The Best British Shows You Should Be Watching
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series