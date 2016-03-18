

Teigen posted a #TBT shot of herself with long, dark hair posing alongside a mustachioed Legend and a very serious Puddy. It looks like the classic portrait of a loving family.



"Before the chaos of two more dogs and a baby, there was only you, our Puddy!!" Teigen wrote. "My boy. I love you and your graying paws and chops to the moon and back."



For those who thought she had gone too far, though, Teigen seemed to be one step ahead, ending her birthday message with, "Yes, we are those people."



Teigen and Legend, who are the parents of two other dogs, Pippa and a three-legged bulldog named Penny, may be "those people," but after seeing this photo, we're left wondering, "Can this be us?"



