Chrissy Teigen's Baby Shower Was Predictably Glam

It's been well established that Chrissy Teigen knows how to throw a killer party. Why would her baby shower be any different?
Teigen and husband John Legend toasted the upcoming arrival of their baby girl with a sophisticated soiree at the Material Good jewelry store in Soho on Sunday. True to form, the Cravings author shared snaps of the event on Instagram.
She and Legend both wore crowns labeled "Baby Mama" and "Baby Daddy."
The couple's bulldog, Pippa, also got an invite. Note the pile of presents in the background.
Food was obviously important. Teigen showed off these immaculate cookies shaped like onesies, baby bottles, carriages, and crowns. We also spy cupcakes and brownies.
And...this is how the evening ended. Can we start a #RealisticRelationshipGoals movement?
