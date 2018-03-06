Tiffany Haddish Is Taking Down A Catfish In Her New Movie

What does Tiffany Haddish have in common with her much-loved Alexander McQueen dress? Well, it's two things: They're both gorgeous and always work.
According to Deadline, the Carmichael Show actress — who skyrocketed to fame last year thanks to her hilarious role in Girls Trip — will star in upcoming movie The List.
In the new film, which will be directed and produced by Tyler Perry, Haddish will play the "wild" sister of Danica, portrayed by Southside With You star Tika Sumpter. According to Deadline, Danica meets the man of her dreams — but starts to get suspicious when their interactions continue to be online-exclusive. Danica and her sister, who just got out of jail, are then forced to play Nev and Max as they attempt to uncover if Danica's Prince Charming is actually a catfish.
This won't be Haddish's first time working with Perry. She previously appeared on his series If Loving You Is Wrong, which ran on OWN from 2014 to 2015.
Haddish's upcoming role in The List just proves she's one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson wants to make a movie with the The Last OG star.
Haddish is having such a moment that she was even (allegedly) namechecked in a new DJ Khaled song by none other than Queen Bey herself. Yes, Beyoncé may have told Haddish that next time they hang out, it will come after a nondisclosure agreement, but still: It's a very, very big deal for Mrs. Carter to know your name at all.
Only time will tell where Haddish heads off to next, but this is one star who doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. That Alexander McQueen is going a lot of places.
