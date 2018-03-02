Jennifer Lawrence Enjoyed Those Brad Pitt Rumors As Much As You Did

Plenty of celebrities bemoan the fact that the tabloids link them romantically with people they barely know or, at the very least, are just friends with. (Jack Antonoff recently called the rumors that he was dating his pal Lorde as "dumb heteronormative gossip.") Not Jennifer Lawrence, however: She's happy to keep those rumors that she's secretly dating Brad Pitt going for as long as possible.
In a new interview with Watch What Happens Live!, a caller to the Andy Cohen-hosted talk show asked Lawrence if she really was dating the Inglorious Basterds actor. The answer was a resounding "nope" — but she totally wasn't mad that the caller asked.
Advertisement
"No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random... But, I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!"
This isn't the only time Lawrence admitted that she was happy about the Pitt rumors. In a new video for GQ series "Actually Me," Lawrence went on Reddit to respond to the dating gossip.
"No [I'm not dating Brad Pitt,] but I'm not super excited to shut that rumor down," she wrote on the message board site.
As for the Hunger Games star's actual love life? She and her then-boyfriend of one year, mother! director Darren Aronofsky, split up in November. However, when she told her BFF Amy Schumer about how bummed she was about the breakup, the comedian didn't exactly have the warmest response.
"When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad," Lawrence admitted during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered... I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, 'I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'"
With friends like that, well, no wonder Lawrence appreciated that fake dating rumor ego boost.
Advertisement