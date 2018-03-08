11 Beauty Products You Can Buy Today To Support Women

39,814 days ago — on the first observance of a National Women's Day in 1909 — 15,000 women marched through the streets of New York City for better pay, shorter work hours, and the right to vote. Fast forward to 2018, and the battles are still being fought — with women and allies partnering with organizations to bring forth much-needed change.
And the beauty industry is no exception. As a year-round show of solidarity, you can swipe on a power lipstick. Support female-run businesses. Or, on and in the days leading up to this year's International Women's Day, you can spend your money with brands who are giving back to organizations like the UN Women's Fund for Gender Equality, No More, and Step Up. The fact that you walk away with a shiny new lipstick or eyeshadow palette only sweetens the deal.
Check out the 11 companies we're buying from, ahead.