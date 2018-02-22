The lengths that Hollywood types go to impress each other is the stuff of legend: The crowd is notorious for ditching a conversation the minute a bigger VIP enters the room. Then there’s the one-upmanship of style, an awards’ season tradition that finds celebs with super transformational makeup and quick hair changes. (Hey, we get it. We love to step up beauty game for ourselves as much as our friends, too.)
But Busy Philipps? She’s focused on wooing a different (and perhaps more discerning) demographic. As the actress revealed on Instagram, she’s switched up her beauty look to get street cred with a busload of grade schoolers. Her method? Commissioning a custom manicure by Fariha Ali, an L.A.-based nail artist who is so in demand, she doesn’t accept new clients. The look features a very DGAF Sanrio character. And in true Busy form, the recap of how it all went down couldn’t be more endearing.
“Because I was going to be hanging with a bunch of 8 and 9 year olds, I had @nailjob give me @gudetama nails yesterday (Birdie's favorite character) in the hopes that Birdie and the kids would think I was cool. So far, not one of them has noticed!, “ she wrote in the caption. Later, she added: “**UPDATE! THE NAILS WERE NOTICED AND DEEMED COOL.”
For the uninitiated, Gudetama is a lazy egg, so the nail design tops pale yellow and white mani with a few images of the character.
The move was a clear beauty win for Philipps, who added on Instagram Stories, “Just got back from the field trip and a few observations. Number one: they did notice my nails and it was awesome. It was a big hit, so that was good. It wasn't all for naught.”
But even if the kids hadn’t picked up the mani dopeness that Philipps was throwing down, we’d clock the move as a success anyway. That’s because whether it's dying bestie Michelle Williams’ hair pink on the fly or spending 20 minutes to apply faux freckles, the actress proves time and again that beauty is meant to be whimsical and fun — and that’s an ethos that will impress us every time.
