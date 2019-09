Tiffany Haddish Broke Down In Tears Meeting Oprah & You'll Cry Too

Not only is she hilarious , but she is also one of the most genuine people to come out of Hollywood in a long time. What makes Haddish — a stand-up comedian turned in-demand actress — so damn lovable is the unfiltered emotion she brings to every situation . She did this when she gave the Best Acceptance Speech of All Time at the New York Film Critic Circles Awards, and she did it when she told the story about the time she took Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon outing in Louisiana, which resulted in her becoming the face of Groupon in a Super Bowl ad . But no Haddish moment has brought us as much joy as this video of her meeting Oprah Winfrey on The Ellen Show with Ellen DeGeneres. Haddish cried, Oprah teared up, and now you'll get choked up, too.