Tiffany Haddish Broke Down In Tears Meeting Oprah & You'll Cry Too

Tiffany Haddish is a national treasure.
Not only is she hilarious, but she is also one of the most genuine people to come out of Hollywood in a long time. What makes Haddish — a stand-up comedian turned in-demand actress — so damn lovable is the unfiltered emotion she brings to every situation. She did this when she gave the Best Acceptance Speech of All Time at the New York Film Critic Circles Awards, and she did it when she told the story about the time she took Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon outing in Louisiana, which resulted in her becoming the face of Groupon in a Super Bowl ad. But no Haddish moment has brought us as much joy as this video of her meeting Oprah Winfrey on The Ellen Show with Ellen DeGeneres. Haddish cried, Oprah teared up, and now you'll get choked up, too.
Advertisement
Like many people, Winfrey is Haddish's idol. The two met 15 years ago when Haddish was an extra on a movie that Winfrey was producing, Their Eyes Were Watching God. While on the set, Haddish was cracking jokes (of course) and her magnetic energy caught the attention of the industry mogul who told the young actress to "write her" sometime. Haddish did — a lot — but Winfrey never responded, and the comedian thought she lost her chance to bond with her "Auntie O."
But leave it to DeGeneres to reunite the long lost soul sisters. Winfrey surprised Haddish on the show, and it was a mess of tears and hugs and prayer sign emojis.
Winfrey savored the moment just as much as Haddish did, Instagramming a photo of the two of them. Haddish, in true fashion, reposted the same photo...three times in a row. Haddish also pitched Winfrey her idea for a business collaboration: Tiff & O's Vegetables. Together, they would go to farmer's markets around the country and sell vegetables from each of their respective gardens. A great idea which should also be a pitch for a Netflix special, IMHO.
Seeing Haddish thriving on television only reminds us of how unfairly snubbed Girl's Trip was this award's season. But at least HBO and Netflix are giving the 38-year-old performer the platform she needs to take over Hollywood, one Joyful Green at a time.
Advertisement