Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Limited-Edition Birthday Gift

For the average person, getting a highlighter for your birthday means receiving one as a gift — which, don't get us wrong, is great and all, provided that's what you wanted this year and not a car or something. But on Rihanna's birthday , "getting a highlighter" means something even more thrilling than the euphoria of tearing the red tissue paper out of a Sephora gift bag to see what's inside: the launch of a special limited-edition version of her own bestselling highlighter, from her own beloved beauty brand