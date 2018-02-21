Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Limited-Edition Birthday Gift

For the average person, getting a highlighter for your birthday means receiving one as a gift — which, don't get us wrong, is great and all, provided that's what you wanted this year and not a car or something. But on Rihanna's birthday, "getting a highlighter" means something even more thrilling than the euphoria of tearing the red tissue paper out of a Sephora gift bag to see what's inside: the launch of a special limited-edition version of her own bestselling highlighter, from her own beloved beauty brand.
In honour of the superstar's 30th birthday (and her 10,958th trip around the sun, as she wrote in an Instagram caption dedicated to her mum) yesterday, Fenty Beauty "surprised" Rihanna with the one-of-a-kind gift of a custom, blinged-out edition of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife — and now they're making it possible for you to get your hands on one, too.
Well, sort of: The ones that launched exclusively on the Fenty Beauty website sadly won't come encrusted in crystals, which is a bummer, but they will feature special commemorative packaging honoring RiRi's "Dirty Thirty," and the luxe powder will come embossed with XXX, the Roman numerals for 30. The luminous metallic-gold shade and longwear cream-powder hybrid formula is the same, but it goes without saying that this take on Trophy Wife is just a liiittle more special.
If you're not content to simply carve three X's into your half-used one and want to spring for the brand-new edition, you can shop it at Fenty Beauty right now for $34 — but you'll want to act fast. Who's to say if the limited-edition stock will even last until Rihanna's 10,960th day on earth? (That's tomorrow, by the way.)
