A Disney Home Goods Store Just Opened In Downtown Disney

Disney recently announced a visit to the "Happiest Place On Earth" was going to cost you even more in 2018. If this news sent you into a panic over being able to budget your fill of Disney feels, we don’t blame you. But we might have a found a fix: Earlier this week the official Disney Parks Blog revealed the opening of a brand new store called Disney Home. So now fans can eat, sleep, and live in eternal Disney happiness.
As the name suggests, Disney Home is a home furnishings store that sells Disney-themed items like dishes, linens, kitchen tools, pillows, and even swag for your pets. Any fans of last year's collaboration between Disney and Starbucks, which included ten different limited-edition cups and mugs, are going to want to visit this space. An extremely hard to find Beauty and the Beast enchanted rose tumbler already caught our eye, and according to the Orange County Register, merchandise options will be updated each season.
DISNEY HOME IS FINALLY OPEN! HOW CUTE IS THIS?! pic.twitter.com/Kd4WwnHhXy— Francis Dominic (@frncissdominc) February 15, 2018
Disney Home is located in the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort. According to the Disney Parks Blog, "The opening of the Disney Home store is a part of the continuous, promenade-wide transformation happening at the Downtown Disney District in 2018." Throughout this year, there are plans for several refurbishments and new openings of additional venues and retailers (including Disneyland's very first brewery and beer garden).
The store's location is perhaps the most exciting part of this announcement — because, guess what? We can transform our homes into our very own "Happiest Place On Earth," without even buying a ticket.
