Update: 2017 seems to have been the year of Disney Starbucks swag. Over the past several months, the coffee chain has released a series of mugs and cold cups that feature designs inspired by various Disney parks. How fitting, then, that the year be ended with one final Disney-themed Starbucks mug released in honor of the holiday season. According to the mugs_of_disney Instagram account, the 2017 Starbucks Disney holiday mug has been released, and it features Sleeping Beauty's iconic castle in gingerbread form. Take a look:
The new holiday Disney mug is available in Disney Starbuck locations for $21.99. mugs_of_disney reports that Starbucks "You are Here" Disney Park tree ornaments are for sale now as well for $14.99 each. The four miniature mug ornaments are just what fans need to round out their massive Disney Starbucks cup collect by 2017's close.
Update, October 9, 2017: Ever since we started seeing Starbucks Disney travel mugs rolling out one after another, we've been anxiously waiting to see one with a design inspired by arguably the most beloved of the Disney parks, The Magic Kingdom. Well, it looks like the wait is over. This weekend, the mugs_of_disney Instagram account posted a photo of the new Magic Kingdom mug, and it features the most iconic attractions in the park, including Cinderella's Castle, Splash Mountain, and Dumbo The Flying Elephant Ride. Take a look:
Update, October 5, 2017: Last week, we came across not one but two Disney-themed Starbucks travel mugs that were being sold exclusively at Disneyland. While both were cups we'd be glad to add to our kitchen collections, they were only available on the west coast. Today, though, we discovered that Starbucks is sharing the mug love with Disney World in Orlando, FL, so east coast residents' chances of getting one just got a little bit higher.
An Instagram account called mugs_of_disney recently posted three photos, each featuring a different mugs. These ceramic travel mugs are decorated with that same Mickey Mouse illustration that was seen on the Disneyland cups, but the images inside his silhouette correspond with different parks. So far, the Instagram user has posted the travel mugs that are designed to represent Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom. Though we can't say for sure, we have a feeling we'll soon start seeing travel mugs for the Magic Kingdom and more, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw someone document an epic Disney vacation where they try to collect them all.
Update, September 30, 2017: Earlier this week we found out about a Starbucks travel mug, whose It's A Small World-themed design is as whimsical as the ride's theme song. Now, just a few days later, we have come across yet another ceramic tumbler that's once again available only at Starbucks locations inside Disneyland. The new cup's design pays homage to a few of Disney's California Adventure Park's most beloved attractions, including Mickey's Fun Wheel. Ktthedisneybear, a Disney fan account on Instagram, recently posted a photo of this Mickey Mouse-adorned Starbucks travel mug and wrote that it is available at the Starbucks inside Disney's California Adventure. Like the It's A Small World cup, the Disney fan explained that this one costs $21.99, but an annual pass discount can be used on the purchase.
This article was originally published on September 26, 2017.
It's A Small World is perhaps one of Disney's most iconic rides — primarily because of the earworm nature of that song. (Admit it: You're singing it in your head right now.) First opened at Disneyland in 1964, the ride proved so popular that versions now exist at Disney spinoffs the world over. It has also been immortalized in toys, TV, movies, and now, coffee. Yes, you read that right. Coffee.
Starbucks just teamed up with the theme park to create a limited-edition cup that pays homage to the classic ride. According to a photo posted yesterday by a Disney fan account on Instagram known as ktthedisneybear, Starbucks locations inside Disneyland are now offering a new ceramic travel mug decorated with an It’s A Small World-inspired design. And it might just be the cutest thing we've ever seen.
The design, which plays on the ride's vintage charms, features familiar towers and turrets, as well as the clock tower's shining smiley face. At the bottom, "Disneyland" is scrawled in that same classic font that has also remained unchanged since the park's opening over fifty years ago. To top it all off — pun intended and relished — each mug comes with a teal lid that coordinates with the cup's other colors.
In the caption accompanying her photo of Starbucks' new Disneyland cup, ktthedisneybear explained that the mug retails for $21.99 — and insisted it's "worth every penny!!" Another Disney fan account called magic_kingdom_mamas shared that if you have an annual pass to Disneyland, you can get a discount on the item. If history tells us anything, we know limited-edition Disney cups sell out fast, so if you're in the park anytime soon, keep your eyes out.
