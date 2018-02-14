Barack and Michelle Obama are back at it again, making everyone swoon.
On Wednesday, the former president and first lady posted some sweet messages on social media to celebrate Valentine's Day. (As you might know, sharing cute posts on special occasions and making the crowds go wild is somewhat of a tradition for the Obamas.) Of course, once again their adorable tweets melted our cold, cold hearts.
Barack wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better." The picture looks fairly recent, probably from one of the couple's fabulous vacations in the last year.
Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better. pic.twitter.com/aWvyytR7Mm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2018
But then, Michelle had to one-up her husband in the cuteness scale. (You go, girl!) She wrote, "Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!" and attaching a playlist.
As one of my coworkers told me after seeing the list of tracks: "R.I.P ME."
Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! ? https://t.co/aHSQAL25mH— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2018
Said Spotify playlist, according to this politics reporter who is most definitely not qualified as a music critic, is absolutely perfect. From Etta James' "At Last" and Diana Ross' "Endless Love" to Beyoncé's "Halo" and Bruno Mars' "Marry You," the mix of classic and contemporary songs perfectly encapsulates the couple's 25 years of marriage.
The former first couple met in the summer of 1989, when 28-year-old Barack was a summer associate at a Chicago law firm and Michelle, then 25, was his advisor. (Their first date, which Michelle swore at the time was not a date, is captured in the film Southside with You.) Afterwards, the Obamas dated for two years before Barack proposed at Gordon restaurant in Chicago. As they say, the rest is history.
Two beautiful daughters, eight years in the White House, and a lot of #relationshipgoals moments later, the Obamas are still going strong.
Now, if you excuse us, we'll be blasting Michelle's playlist all day long. Happy Valentine's Day, you crazy kids.
