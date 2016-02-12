Even with what we hear is a pretty busy job, President Obama still makes time for his family. This weekend, Obama is all about his valentine, Michelle Obama, even though the couple will be spending the holiday apart.
Obama appeared on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the Valentine's Day message the president recited for his wife is straight-up adorable.
Before Obama shared his speech with Michelle, she called into the show with a Valentine's Day poem of her own. "Roses are red, violets are blue, you are the president, and I am your boo," Michelle Obama said to her husband.
In his response to Michelle, the president quipped, "Somebody call the situation room, because things are about to get hot." His definition of "hot" is up for debate, though — Obama went on to describe a day of baking zucchini bread and serving Michelle a vegetable platter. Surely, the couple can take one day off from healthy eating and indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, right?
Obama ended his love note by telling Michelle, "I Obamacare about you more than you even know. That's right, Obama cares!" The president redeemed his dad joke by telling his wife, "The best decision I've ever made was choosing you." Awwww.
