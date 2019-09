Michelle & Barack Obama Had The Sweetest Anniversary Messages For Each Other

Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson met when he was a summer associate at a Chicago law firm and she was his advisor. He proposed at Gordon restaurant in Chicago: "He took me out to a nice dinner under the guise of celebrating the fact that he had finished the bar," Michelle Obama recalled to The New Yorker in 2008. "And he got me into one of these discussions again, where, you know, he sort of just led me down there and got fired up and it’s like you’ve got blah blah blah blah, and then dessert comes out, the tray comes out, and there’s a ring!"