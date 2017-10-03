Michelle & Barack Obama Had The Sweetest Anniversary Messages For Each Other

Update: Barack Obama decided to casually "drop in" on Michelle Obama as she was headlining the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to deliver a message for their 25th anniversary.
"The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are," he said in the video address. "It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough asking you out for a date that you finally gave in."
This story was originally published on October 3, 2017, at 1 p.m.
In honor of her and Barack's silver wedding anniversary, Michelle Obama posted an Instagram this morning with the caption: "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I ? you."
But the best part was the photo she shared, which is of the couple during their Chicago wedding on October 3, 1992. Their ceremony was at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. The first-dance song? "You and I" by Stevie Wonder.
Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson met when he was a summer associate at a Chicago law firm and she was his advisor. He proposed at Gordon restaurant in Chicago: "He took me out to a nice dinner under the guise of celebrating the fact that he had finished the bar," Michelle Obama recalled to The New Yorker in 2008. "And he got me into one of these discussions again, where, you know, he sort of just led me down there and got fired up and it’s like you’ve got blah blah blah blah, and then dessert comes out, the tray comes out, and there’s a ring!"
Scores of people congratulated the former first couple today.
"We miss you!" tweeted The Root. The feeling is mutual, you guys.
"Happy 25th anniversary to the dopest, most educated, most beautiful, coolest, (PLEASE COME BACK) presidential couple to ever step into the White House," this user tweeted. We see what you did there.
One man even dedicated an original drawing to the Obamas.
GIFs were in order...
...as were favorite photos.
We hope the Obamas take a well-deserved anniversary vacation — or at least hit up one of their favorite NYC restaurants, like Italian hotspot Carbone or Gramercy Tavern. We did hear that they might be considering moving to an apartment on the Upper East Side...
