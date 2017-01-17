By now, we should be used to the Obamas sharing squeal-inducing social media posts whenever there's an important occasion. But we're not, and our hearts melted today when President Obama shared the sweetest tweet celebrating Michelle's birthday. "To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you," he wrote.
To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn— President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017
Isn't that the cutest thing?! We've talked at length about how we think the Obamas are the definition of #relationshipgoals. And mostly it's because their partnership and obvious love for each other are an inspiration. Never stop being so in love, you crazy kids. And please keep sharing these types of beautiful posts once you leave the White House. Even when you're not POTUS and FLOTUS, it'll make us so happy.
