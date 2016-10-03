It’s not enough that Barack Obama is a world leader — he has to be giving us #relationshipgoals, too?
President Obama’s Facebook page shared the most adorable pic of him and First Lady Michelle Obama in honor of the couple’s 24th wedding anniversary on Monday. Be still, our hearts.
President Obama’s Facebook page shared the most adorable pic of him and First Lady Michelle Obama in honor of the couple’s 24th wedding anniversary on Monday. Be still, our hearts.
The photo, which appears to be from the 2009 Nobel Banquet in Oslo, Norway, is captioned “Dancing through 24 years. Happy Anniversary.” The charming pic had over 150,000 likes within just half an hour of its posting.
No matter what you think of the president’s politics, it’s heartwarming to see two people who are still so clearly in love after more than two decades. Add this to the list of adorable Barack-and-Michelle photos that this presidency has given us — we love to see it keep growing.
Happy Anniversary, you crazy kids!
No matter what you think of the president’s politics, it’s heartwarming to see two people who are still so clearly in love after more than two decades. Add this to the list of adorable Barack-and-Michelle photos that this presidency has given us — we love to see it keep growing.
Happy Anniversary, you crazy kids!
Advertisement