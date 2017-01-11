Michelle Obama’s Reaction To Her Husband’s Final Speech Is Giving Us All The Feels

In case you didn't notice, we're still not over President Obama's farewell speech. We had finally begun to put ourselves back together, but now a post by first lady Michelle Obama has induced a new round of fresh tears. After her husband's speech last night, FLOTUS posted a picture dating back to November 2, 2008 — the day he won his first presidential election and changed the country forever. She wrote in the tweet, "So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack."
So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017
Our belief that the Obamas are the definition of #relationshipgoals is well-documented. Throughout the last eight years, the couple has been outspoken about their fierce love for each other and have shown the world what a healthy, mutually supportive marriage looks like. The fact that we will not see them in the White House after next week is breaking our hearts, but we are certain that their love will go on, and that we'll have many more moments of joy with these two. Now, if you'll excuse us, we shall now resume crying at our desks for the remainder of the afternoon.
Advertisement