Where In The World Was Sasha Obama During Her Dad’s Farewell Speech?

After President Obama delivered his farewell speech last night, one question kept nagging at us as we wiped away our tears: Where was Sasha? When the president addressed his daughters, we noticed the youngest Obama was conspicuously absent. "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion," POTUS said as the camera showed us only Malia sitting next to FLOTUS and her grandmother. "You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad." Twitter went nuts speculating where Sasha could be. Was she sick at home? Did she hide in the bathroom because she had too many feelings about her dad's speech? (We would have.) Was she traveling? Is she on a secret mission to save the world?! Turns out, CBS News reports, the answer was much more simple: Sasha, who's still in high school, didn't fly to Chicago with her family because she had an exam today.
Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning.— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017
So that's it, folks. If the first daughter can't be excused from a test because her dad is giving his final address as president, then there's really no hope for the rest of us. We wish you luck on your exam, Sasha!
