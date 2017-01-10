This Weatherman Had The Most Savage Response To His Teen Daughter’s Text

Weathermen don't always get the best rap, but you would expect that at least their own family members would take their predictions as gospel. Turns out that wasn't the case for Chris Holcomb, the Chief Meteorologist at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, GA. Last week, Holcomb received a text message from his 18-year-old daughter Claire, in which the teenager challenged her dad's forecast because an app said there was no snow on the way. In response, Holcomb proceeded to send her what might be the most hilariously savage text of 2017 (so far). "Thank you," he wrote. "Maybe your weather app will pay for your college."
Text from my daughter. pic.twitter.com/LuC72xf05D— ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) January 6, 2017
After dropping the metaphorical mic, Holcomb tweeted out a screenshot of the exchange, which obviously went viral. "Even people who have no idea who I am are thinking this is one of the funniest tweets they've seen,' he told the NBC affiliate where he works. "It may also tap in to the perception that 'weathermen are always wrong,' since a meteorologist's daughter was referring to her iPhone app to get the weather." In the end, Claire was right: It didn't end up snowing as much as her dad predicted. And what did she think of her dad's text? "She thought it was funny," he said. "That's just a typical banter that we have." Somebody get this guy a Father Of The Year award, stat.
