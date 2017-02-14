The Obamas’ Valentine’s Day Messages Are Giving Us LIFE

Take a deep breath, everyone. The Obamas just tweeted at each other with the cutest "Happy Valentine's Day!" pictures, and we are crying ALL the tears. First, POTUS 44 sent out one of the couple's iconic pictures with the sweetest message. It read, "Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new." Honestly, could that be any more adorable? We think not. Obama was the most powerful man in the world until a few weeks ago, but when it comes to his wife, he's like a teenager in love.
Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017
But then, the former FLOTUS (and queen of our lives) sent her own tweet, and we just can't deal with it. "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines," the post reads. As if we needed any reminder of their fun, post-presidency island life. These two are, and always will be, the ultimate #relationshipgoals.
Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017
Never change, you crazy kids. Never change.
