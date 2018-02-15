"Murphy is such a fan of music, and for many of the moments, he knew what he wanted. 'Gloria' was one of those; he’s a big Laura Branigan fan," Krieg Thomas said, which is probably not something anyone has said in decades. Her assertion bears itself out, though; the show uses another Branigan track, a No. 1 hit that has been all but forgotten in modern times, "You Take My Self Control," in a future episode. "It works really well on many levels — it’s so incongruous with what just happened, he’s murdered people, he’s driving, and we hear this happy, upbeat song," Krieg Thomas continued. She noted that the lyrics speak to what is happening: "Gloria, you're always on the run now / Running after somebody, you gotta get him somehow" and "Gloria, don't you think you're fallin'? / If everybody wants you, why isn't anybody callin'?"