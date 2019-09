The show uses music to tell us about Versace, as well . His South Beach soundscape is not so different from Cunanan's, full of club music and dance hits but with flourishes of Italian classical dropped in to remind us where he comes from. In episode 2, there was a moment where the real Versace spoke. In another theme for this show, that of cover songs, they lifted a track that Versace used in his final fashion show for the scene with Donatella (Penélope Cruz), dropping the Lightning Seeds cover of "You Showed Me" in after their big fight over models and how to build a fashion brand. Reports have the siblings fighting quite a lot at the time , with Donatella trying to find her place in the house of Versace after her brother's return upon his recovery from an illness. The use of this song in his real life may have simply been reaching for what was in the air at the time — it was the height of Britpop, and in his other shows he had used adjacent tracks like "Wonderwall" by Oasis. Or, it might have been a carefully constructed message to his sister . That we even ask the question, however, is entirely thanks to its presence in the American Crime Story universe.