Ridiculously Romantic Korean Movies You Can Watch On Netflix

In recent years, South Korean filmmakers have been known for making daring, adventurous movies in the thriller and horror genres. Oldboy's shocking ending still haunts viewers. The Last Train to Busan offers a truly novel take on the zombie apocalypse. And if you're looking for a visually stunning psychological thriller, then you can't beat The Handmaiden.
But Korean cinema has far more to offer than stories that will keep you up at night. You can find some quality romance and romantic comedy movies, as well. Which is great, considering that American cinema has, by and large, slowed down the production of rom-coms (aside from The Big Sick). Instead of lamenting the lack of sweet, and possibly damaging, romances coming out of Hollywood, switch to a new source of movies entirely.
All of these Korean romances are available to stream on Netflix. When you run out, then start watching Korean dramas, one-season shows that can be binged in a week.