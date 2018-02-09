A Kylie Jenner Wax Figure Just Sent Los Angeles Into A Frenzy

If you thought you saw Kylie Jenner hitting up Los Angeles baby boutique Eggy, well, you did — except this version of the makeup mogul was made of wax.
According to People, Madame Tussaud's sent their Jenner statue to stand outside of the 3rd Street store in honor of the birth of her first child, Stormi Webster. Rocking a short haircut, all-black ensemble, and sunglasses on top of her head, this version of Jenner screamed "casual-chic mom." She's even pushing a baby stroller. (No, Stormi does not have her own wax statue — at least, not just yet.)
Perhaps the most unsettling part about the whole thing is, if you didn't know any better, you might not be able to tell that this version of Jenner is wax at all.
It was only a year ago that Jenner was having her mold taken for her own wax figure, which has a permanent home at Madame Tussaud's in Hollywood. The process involves measurements, a skin tone analysis, and lots and lots of goop. It also takes about six months. However, the end result is something that looks very much like the Kylie Cosmetics founder.
The original statue, which was redressed for the mom shopping moment, has Jenner wearing the same silver dress she wore to the Met Gala in 2016. Last year, Jenner took to Instagram to share a pic next to her wax twin:
Jenner's statue is a near-perfect likeness to the lipkit queen, but that doesn't mean every wax statue knocks it out of the park. Last year, Madame Tussaud's in Midtown Manhattan adjusted their Beyoncé statue after the masses declared that it looked nothing like Queen Bey. Still, even the subpar Beyoncé was better than the statue of Lady Gaga out of Lima, Peru, which was... well. Just check it out.
Regarding Jenner's statue, maybe Madame Tussaud's should have brought it out earlier. A Jenner sighting would have surely sent the masses into a frenzy when she was hiding out from the media during her pregnancy.
