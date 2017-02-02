Behind The Scenes Of Kylie Jenner’s Wax Statue

Suzannah Weiss
On the off chance you were worried that there wasn't enough of Kylie Jenner to go around, resst assured: We're getting a replica of her. The reality star just became the basis for a wax statue, Entertainment Tonight reports. "You guys, we’re here doing the first measurements. I’m getting my very own wax figure. It takes like six months," she explained over Snapchat. It looks like her friend Jordyn Woods accompanied her to the measuring.
Clips show her posing as people walk around her and take photographs.

She also shared the gooey material it'll be made out of.
Don't worry, it won't end up green. The artists worked hard to mix the perfect tone.
The statue will go up Madame Tussaud's in Hollywood.

Kylie's following in her sisters' footsteps with this work of art. Kendall and Kim have wax figures in London's Madame Tussaud's already. Your move, Khloe.
