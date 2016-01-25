The two models and peas in a pod, also known as the duo CaKe, have been replicated into wax figurines at the Madame Tussauds in London.
Now that is a next-level friendship goal.
Both models helped personalize the immortal versions of themselves, down to every single one of Delevingne's multiple tattoos and her signature eyebrows. This, apparently, took hours and hours of meticulously playing with fake eyeballs.
Jenner shared a sneak peek of her wax figure on Twitter. The amount of detail on her eyelashes alone is insane.
#waxCaKe @MadameTussauds, coming in Feb. pic.twitter.com/WbRKu9iYbX— Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) January 19, 2016
Delevingne shared this detail shot of her right ear, complete with her personalized ink.
The likeness of the figures to the real-life girls is as creepy as it is impressive. Delevingne's figure will be posing on a catwalk wearing a Yves Saint Laurent gown, while Jenner's will be backstage getting ready to walk in a white dress.
We're creating an immersive ‘behind-the-scenes’ fashion experience opening on Monday February 8, starring new wax figures of model and actress, @CaraDelevingne, and catwalk sensation and star of #KeepingupwiththeKardashians, @KendallJenner. Kendall had a sitting to ensure a stunningly accurate likeness. The new experience will launch on February 8, 2016. #madametussauds #madametussaudslondon #tussaudslondon #tussauds #caradelevingne #kendalljenner #kuwtk #wax #waxfigure #fashionweek #fashion
@kendalljenner gave our sculptors a sitting in LA, where hundreds of measurements and references were taken to ensure her figure is as lifelike as possible. Kendall's figure will feature with @caradelevingne's in our all new immersive fashion week experience, opening February 8, 2016! #madametussauds #madametussaudslondon #tussauds #tussaudslondon #kendall #kendalljenner #KeepingupwiththeKardashians #kuwtk #cara #caradelevingne #cake #wax #WaxCaKe #waxfigure #fashion #fashionweek
The exhibit will debut in connection with London Fashion Week in February.
Also in attendance? A wax version of Vogue's famed editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Sharp bob, shades, and all.