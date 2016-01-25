Story from Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner & Cara Delevingne Will Live Forever As Wax Figurines

Morgan Baila
Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne just put you and your best friend's matching BFF necklaces to shame.

The two models and peas in a pod, also known as the duo CaKe, have been replicated into wax figurines at the Madame Tussauds in London.

Now that is a next-level friendship goal.

Both models helped personalize the immortal versions of themselves, down to every single one of Delevingne's multiple tattoos and her signature eyebrows. This, apparently, took hours and hours of meticulously playing with fake eyeballs.

Jenner shared a sneak peek of her wax figure on Twitter. The amount of detail on her eyelashes alone is insane.

Advertisement
Photo via Twitter.

Delevingne shared this detail shot of her right ear, complete with her personalized ink.

❤️ @madameTussaudsLondon #WaxCaKe

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Photo via Instagram.

The likeness of the figures to the real-life girls is as creepy as it is impressive. Delevingne's figure will be posing on a catwalk wearing a Yves Saint Laurent gown, while Jenner's will be backstage getting ready to walk in a white dress.


The exhibit will debut in connection with London Fashion Week in February.

Also in attendance? A wax version of Vogue's famed editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Sharp bob, shades, and all.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture