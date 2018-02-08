Story from Beauty

Jessica Biel's New Hair Color Is A Callback To L.A.'s Coolest Trend

Samantha Sasso
Anyone with color-treated hair knows that the dyeing process is not always a quick one, especially if you're going from brunette to blond. In fact, the latter is more like a journey — of which you are required to give the time, patience, and multiple salon visits to properly tone, lift, and lighten your dark base color. But if your name happens to be Jessica Biel and you've got places to be, perhaps you are the exception. At least, that was the case this time the actress went cream soda blond.
To state the obvious: Biel's blond is print-out-and-bring-to-your-stylist good, but that's not even the best part of the Instagram revelation. The most impressive aspect of the buttery color is the fact that Redken celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham did it in one hour. To find out how, we went straight to the source.
"Jessica was already two highlight services in, so luckily we weren’t starting with her natural base color," Cunningham explains to Refinery29. "This time I used Redken Flash Lift to give her a full head of foiled highlights and balayaged the ends to take her as blonde as she wanted to go." She also managed to work at lightning speed thanks to her color assistant, Kat Samson: "I had a second set of hands so we could work quickly and efficiently. I don’t think I could have done it this fast without her help."
The moral of the story: Don't go into the salon thinking your colorist can take you from Selena Gomez-brown to Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards. Because in that case, you'll be sitting down for eight hours longer than Biel — and wouldn't you rather dedicate that time to sleeping?
