My assistant @katmariesamson and I Have been slowly taking @jessicabiel lighter, but last night she wanted to go really blonde! We only had an hour to do her! I felt like I was on a game show, and I had to beat the clock. It took me 1 hour and 15, while Kat was diffusing the ends and I was pulling highlights...didn’t want to keep @hairbyadir , @karenkawahara & @tombachik waiting for too long! We used @redken USA #flashlift + 30 vol with a 1/4 oz of #olaplex, and then I #balayaged it with 40 vol and Olaplex at the same time. After, we rooted it with #shadeseq 7N + 7NB, and around her hairline we used 9N + 9NB for 5 mins. #beforeandafter #brunettetoblonde @olaplex #saloncentric @traceycunninghamsalon

A post shared by Tracey Cunningham (@traceycunningham1) on Feb 7, 2018 at 2:25pm PST