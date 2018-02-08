Anyone with colour-treated hair knows that the dyeing process is not always a quick one, especially if you're going from brunette to blond. In fact, the latter is more like a journey — of which you are required to give the time, patience, and multiple salon visits to properly tone, lift, and lighten your dark base colour. But if your name happens to be Jessica Biel and you've got places to be, perhaps you are the exception. At least, that was the case this time the actress went cream soda blonde.
My assistant @katmariesamson and I Have been slowly taking @jessicabiel lighter, but last night she wanted to go really blonde! We only had an hour to do her! I felt like I was on a game show, and I had to beat the clock. It took me 1 hour and 15, while Kat was diffusing the ends and I was pulling highlights...didn’t want to keep @hairbyadir , @karenkawahara & @tombachik waiting for too long! We used @redken USA #flashlift + 30 vol with a 1/4 oz of #olaplex, and then I #balayaged it with 40 vol and Olaplex at the same time. After, we rooted it with #shadeseq 7N + 7NB, and around her hairline we used 9N + 9NB for 5 mins. #beforeandafter #brunettetoblonde @olaplex #saloncentric @traceycunninghamsalon
To state the obvious: Biel's blonde is print-out-and-bring-to-your-stylist good, but that's not even the best part of the Instagram revelation. The most impressive aspect of the buttery colour is the fact that Redken celebrity colourist Tracey Cunningham did it in one hour. To find out how, we went straight to the source.
"Jessica was already two highlight services in, so luckily we weren’t starting with her natural base colour," Cunningham explains to Refinery29. "This time I used Redken Flash Lift to give her a full head of foiled highlights and balayaged the ends to take her as blonde as she wanted to go." She also managed to work at lightning speed thanks to her colour assistant, Kat Samson: "I had a second set of hands so we could work quickly and efficiently. I don’t think I could have done it this fast without her help."
The moral of the story: Don't go into the salon thinking your colorist can take you from Selena Gomez-brown to Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards. Because in that case, you'll be sitting down for eight hours longer than Biel — and wouldn't you rather dedicate that time to sleeping?
