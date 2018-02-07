Rarely a day goes by without someone comparing Sarah Jessica Parker to her famous TV character, Carrie Bradshaw. But besides SJP's lack of failed relationships, sex column, and relentless shoe obsession, there's another more recent difference setting the two apart: bangs. A cryptic photo on the Divorce star's Instagram a few days ago teased a big haircut, and we've been anxiously awaiting her big reveal since. Could it be a bob (but for real this time)? A pixie?
Turns out, it was neither. Today, SJP stepped out with a fresh set of side-swept bangs — a style Bradshaw never once dared try on the show. But for anyone surprised by the change, know that this is a look the actress goes back to time and again... way before celebrities like Emma Watson, Dakota Johnson, and Kerry Washington.
Need proof? Click ahead to check out every time SJP showed the world that you don't have to be Carrie Bradshaw to get banged.