Kate Beckinsale Is Brutally Trolling Her Ex Michael Sheen & Sarah Silverman's Breakup

Update: Sarah Silverman has updated her Instagram post to reflect that the personalized M&Ms were actually gifted to her by Kate Beckinsale before she and Sheen broke up.
"I gave them to you on Christmas Day ! In my house ! When you were together!" Beckinsale later clarified in a comment. "Of course I support you microwaving his head at any time I just have to make it clear I’m not actually insane. Love you lady."
The takeaway? There's never a reason to let perfectly good M&Ms go to waste.
Original story follows.
Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman have always had a humorous relationship. When Silverman started dating Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, the two women eschewed any kind of drama by instead becoming BFFs, often publicly trolling each other on social media. Apparently that won't change now that Silverman and Sheen have broken up (due to the difficult nature of long-distance relationships) since Beckinsale may have just pulled her biggest stunt yet, sending Silverman personalized M&Ms with a picture of the comedian and Sheen on them.
"Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I’m alone in this world," she captioned a photo of the M&Ms on Instagram. "So very alone. THANKS, KATE. (Seriously they are so good esp melted which is why the microwave)"
It's so darkly funny thanks to the fact that the split between Silverman and Sheen was extremely amicable.
The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?”— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018
"The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas," she announced on Twitter on Monday. "I mean, not 'over Christmas' - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, 'How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?'"
Basically, if you are worried that this could be the end of cheeky Instagram comments and pranks among the three celebrities, think again. Everyone is still friends, and they have the M&Ms to prove it.
