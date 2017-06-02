Sarah Silverman seems to have a knack for making tricky relationships work. Case in point: Her continuing friendship with her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel, from whom she split in 2009 after seven years of dating.
The exes caught up on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Silverman shared the harrowing tale of her near-fatal cast of epiglottitis last year. The comedian then brought up her boyfriend Michael Sheen, who kept careful watch over her during her hospital stay.
She and the Welsh actor have been a couple since 2014, but Silverman told Kimmel that she now sees him as her "on-again, off-again lover." Turns out Sheen has moved back to the U.K., turning their relationship into a long-distance romance.
Advertisement
"He's on again," she explained. "I call him my on-again, off-again lover because we're apart by oceans... one ocean, I'm not really sure.
"His daughter [Lily Sheen, whose mother is Kate Beckinsale] turned 18 and he wanted to go home. He was here to be near his daughter, now she's off, she's gonna start her own life, she's going to NYU. And he really has a calling to — you know how I'm like, kind of politically active? Well he wants to be [too], and he needs to be home to do that, so he's there a lot. And then we just long for each other and we see each other and we love each other."
She added that it worked because she's a "loner."
Hey, whatever works. We just really need them to not break up, please.
Watch the interview with Kimmel below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement