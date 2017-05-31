Doctors recommend Silverman going into surgery, but warned her loved ones it was so dangerous she could die during the procedure. On top of that, the Bob’s Burgers actress was forced to stay awake for the entire “risky” surgery, since her blood pressure is so low it was hazardous to put her to sleep. Then, after the procedure, a breathing tube was stuck down Silverman’s throat to keep her alive. To make sure she didn’t pull the tube out, the comedian’s hands were tied down. So literally every time the actress — who had no short term memory — woke up, she had no idea why she was in such a terrifying state. “I just thought what anyone would think in that situation, which was that I’ve been captured by ISIS. And it was so scary,” she says, possibly joking, probably telling the truth.