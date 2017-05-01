Everything Coming To Netflix In May

Ah, Netflix. Like our beaming entertainment Lady Liberty, the streaming site invites us in every month, providing respite for the binge-watchers weary of The OA, Friends, or the latest streaming obsession, 13 Reasons Why. Without Netflix's monthly entertainment bounty we'd all be lost, desperate television consumers, clawing at our DVRs and howling for something, anything to watch on a Friday. (Or maybe that's just me.) Luckily, our lady Netflix is a perpetual port in a storm, continually uploading new content to keep us entertained.
May 2017 is a particularly delightful month for the site. A few of our perennial favorites will make their triumphant returns. The second season of Aziz Ansari's incisive show Master Of None returns May 12. If that's too quiet for your liking, the garish sci-fi show Sense8 unfurls again on May 5. Tina Fey's New York City romp Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns May 19, House Of Cards returns May 30, and Bloodline debuts its final season May 26. Tired of these faves? Enjoy a spring fling with one of Netflix's new releases, like the highly-anticipated show Anne With An E, a take on Anne of Green Gables. As usual, there are comedy specials in abundance, including one from Sarah Silverman and another from Hasan Minhaj, who will host the White House Correspondents Dinner in late April.
