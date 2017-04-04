There have been literally dozens of adaptations of Anne of Green Gables since the novel was first published in 1908. The children's book penned by Canadian writer Lucy Maud Montgomery and set in the 1890s has been brought to life again and again on the screen as a film, TV movie, or TV series, as well as on the stage as a play and a musical. But the relatively new media of streaming platforms has yet to take a crack at the classic tale — until now.